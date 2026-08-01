Covenant Price Today

The live Covenant (CVNT) price today is $ 0, with a 4.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current CVNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CVNT.

Covenant currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 47,808, with a circulating supply of 999.99M CVNT. During the last 24 hours, CVNT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CVNT moved -1.99% in the last hour and -10.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Covenant (CVNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.81K$ 47.81K $ 47.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.81K$ 47.81K $ 47.81K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,992,434.877071 999,992,434.877071 999,992,434.877071

The current Market Cap of Covenant is $ 47.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CVNT is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999992434.877071. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.81K.