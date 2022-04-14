Cove Quant (COVE) Tokenomics
Cove Quant (COVE) Information
Welcome to The Cove - a system processing real-time Solana transaction data on Pump.Fun. Our advanced algorithms generate market insights, create AI-driven visualizations, and deploy autonomous agent protocols to interact with the community.
The Cove Ecosystem consists of features and tools that will allow you to look through wallets and assess patterns with tokens and buying activity; discover wallets that are continuously early to runners; and stay updated on notable wallets.
Within the ecosystem you'll discover:
The Cove Quant: Our AI-powered analyst that synthesizes the wealth of information from pump.fun. Through The Cove Quants’s Twitter/X account (@TheCoveQuant), you’ll gain access to expert analyses of notable wallets and Pump.Fun tokens from data pulled directly from The Cove. In addition to Cove Quant's feed on Twitter/X, you'll also be able to interact and prompt The Cove Quant directly in our Telegram.
Pump.Fun Alpha Wallet Analysis A real time updating list of potential alpha wallets on pump.fun
Wallet Cluster Analysis A real time view into the last 15 mins of buying activity on pump.fun looking for tokens with high shared maker similarity
Top Activity Tokens aka The Universe Tokens under 500k that seem to be getting a lot of activity according to the AI
Backrooms An upcoming feature with 2 AI agents that converse about recent market data and trends. Plans include potentially including voice and creating an AI podcast about real time events in the meme markets
Our token $COVE fuels the platform's innovative features. $COVE was created as a fair launch via Pump.Fun, allowing everyone the equal opportunity to acquire $COVE on the market.
Cove Quant (COVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cove Quant (COVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cove Quant (COVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cove Quant (COVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand COVE's tokenomics, explore COVE token's live price!
COVE Price Prediction
Want to know where COVE might be heading? Our COVE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.