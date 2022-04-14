COTI AI Agents (COAI) Information

COTI AI Agents is an AI Agent platform on the COTI network that focuses on privacy and ease of use. Users can launch, train, and trade AI agents with just one click. Co-own agents to earn revenue share while enjoying personalized tools, fun interactions, and rewards.

Highlights about COTI Agents: First AI project on Coti Network Trade AI Agents with a Telegram chatbot Chat, launch, and trade AI agents Co-own AI Agents and unlock revenue-sharing opportunities