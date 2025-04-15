Cosplay Token Price (COT)
The live price of Cosplay Token (COT) today is 0.00371322 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.48M USD. COT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cosplay Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cosplay Token price change within the day is -2.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 937.75M USD
During today, the price change of Cosplay Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cosplay Token to USD was $ -0.0009672629.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cosplay Token to USD was $ -0.0017899012.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cosplay Token to USD was $ -0.006164165269652254.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.17%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009672629
|-26.04%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0017899012
|-48.20%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006164165269652254
|-62.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cosplay Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-2.17%
+11.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cure WorldCosplay is the world’s largest Cosplay platform, supporting 12 languages, more than 720,000 members from 180 countries and 6.5 million (and counting!) images. The Cosplay Token (COT) will be used as a payment currency within the Cure WorldCosplay ecosystem, helping cosplayers without access to online payment methods be tipped for their content. The real value is created in the Cure Protocol - players will also be able to create and distribute their own personalised coin with COT, bringing power back to cosplayers and enabling them to monetize themselves easily among many other benefits.
