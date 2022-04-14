Cosmic Universe Magick (MAGICK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cosmic Universe Magick (MAGICK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MAGICK is the utility token for Cosmic Universe, a fantasy worldbuilder MMORPG. Official Website: https://cosmicguild.one/ Whitepaper: https://r2.cosmicuniverse.io/whitepaper.pdf

Market Cap: $ 267.30K
Total Supply: $ 98.93M
Circulating Supply: $ 63.89M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 413.87K
All-Time High: $ 4.44
All-Time Low: $ 0.00149764
Current Price: $ 0.00418355

Cosmic Universe Magick (MAGICK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cosmic Universe Magick (MAGICK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAGICK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAGICK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAGICK's tokenomics, explore MAGICK token's live price!

MAGICK Price Prediction Want to know where MAGICK might be heading? Our MAGICK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

