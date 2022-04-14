Cosmic FOMO (COSMIC) Tokenomics
Cosmic FOMO (COSMIC) Information
In Cosmic FOMO, you control pilots you send on a space journey by filling their backpacks with assets. Enjoying a beautiful and unique game design, players assemble a virtual portfolio by making predictions about the growth of cryptocurrency quotes, which are streamed in real-time from Binance. Those players whose predictions turn out to be correct win the race. It is worth noting that no matter what the outcome of your race is, it is impossible to go negative — the base yield will still accrue, which is one of the main advantages of Cosmic FOMO.
Cosmic FOMO employs an in-game token, COSMIC (BEP-20), which allows upgrading pilot stats and developing your personal NFT-avatar.
Cosmic FOMO is a signature MarsDAO ecosystem creation — a group of companies which has already presented more than 20 successful Web3 products to the market. One of MarsDAO's main goals is to facilitate interaction with the fast-growing cryptocurrency market and understand Web3 technology and development.
Cosmic FOMO aims to do just that — it's a great way to understand digital assets, including NFT and Web3 in general, learning the new realities of the world in an easy-to-play way without spending a fortune or risking your real assets.
Cosmic FOMO currently has over 2,000 unique users, while the app's social media accounts have over 25,000 loyal followers.
Cosmic FOMO (COSMIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cosmic FOMO (COSMIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cosmic FOMO (COSMIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cosmic FOMO (COSMIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COSMIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COSMIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand COSMIC's tokenomics, explore COSMIC token's live price!
COSMIC Price Prediction
Want to know where COSMIC might be heading? Our COSMIC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.