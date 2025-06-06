Cosmic FOMO Price (COSMIC)
The live price of Cosmic FOMO (COSMIC) today is 0.01091757 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.73K USD. COSMIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cosmic FOMO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cosmic FOMO price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 158.76K USD
Get real-time price updates of the COSMIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COSMIC price information.
During today, the price change of Cosmic FOMO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cosmic FOMO to USD was $ -0.0005731309.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cosmic FOMO to USD was $ -0.0018394653.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cosmic FOMO to USD was $ -0.004361116175532765.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005731309
|-5.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018394653
|-16.84%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004361116175532765
|-28.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cosmic FOMO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In Cosmic FOMO, you control pilots you send on a space journey by filling their backpacks with assets. Enjoying a beautiful and unique game design, players assemble a virtual portfolio by making predictions about the growth of cryptocurrency quotes, which are streamed in real-time from Binance. Those players whose predictions turn out to be correct win the race. It is worth noting that no matter what the outcome of your race is, it is impossible to go negative — the base yield will still accrue, which is one of the main advantages of Cosmic FOMO. Cosmic FOMO employs an in-game token, COSMIC (BEP-20), which allows upgrading pilot stats and developing your personal NFT-avatar. Cosmic FOMO is a signature MarsDAO ecosystem creation — a group of companies which has already presented more than 20 successful Web3 products to the market. One of MarsDAO's main goals is to facilitate interaction with the fast-growing cryptocurrency market and understand Web3 technology and development. Cosmic FOMO aims to do just that — it's a great way to understand digital assets, including NFT and Web3 in general, learning the new realities of the world in an easy-to-play way without spending a fortune or risking your real assets. Cosmic FOMO currently has over 2,000 unique users, while the app's social media accounts have over 25,000 loyal followers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COSMIC to VND
₫287.29585455
|1 COSMIC to AUD
A$0.0167038821
|1 COSMIC to GBP
￡0.0079698261
|1 COSMIC to EUR
€0.0094982859
|1 COSMIC to USD
$0.01091757
|1 COSMIC to MYR
RM0.0460721454
|1 COSMIC to TRY
₺0.4287329739
|1 COSMIC to JPY
¥1.5685272819
|1 COSMIC to RUB
₽0.8432731068
|1 COSMIC to INR
₹0.9376009116
|1 COSMIC to IDR
Rp178.9765287408
|1 COSMIC to KRW
₩14.7934165257
|1 COSMIC to PHP
₱0.6074535948
|1 COSMIC to EGP
￡E.0.5419481748
|1 COSMIC to BRL
R$0.0610292163
|1 COSMIC to CAD
C$0.0148478952
|1 COSMIC to BDT
৳1.3344545811
|1 COSMIC to NGN
₦17.1120900423
|1 COSMIC to UAH
₴0.4524241008
|1 COSMIC to VES
Bs1.05900429
|1 COSMIC to PKR
Rs3.0796281456
|1 COSMIC to KZT
₸5.570144214
|1 COSMIC to THB
฿0.3562403091
|1 COSMIC to TWD
NT$0.3268720458
|1 COSMIC to AED
د.إ0.0400674819
|1 COSMIC to CHF
Fr0.0089524074
|1 COSMIC to HKD
HK$0.0855937488
|1 COSMIC to MAD
.د.م0.0998957655
|1 COSMIC to MXN
$0.2091806412