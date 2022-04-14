CorionX (CORX) Tokenomics
CorionX (CORX) Information
CorionX is a modern blockchain platform that acts as a hub for digital assets, and is built to promote the adoption of cryptocurrency stablecoins, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), CBDCs, and other technologies that empower users and reduce reliance on legacy infrastructure. The CorionX (CORX) token is “gas” for the rapidly developing stablecoin and crypto infrastructure and is designed to help incentivize stablecoin and DeFi. adoption
♦️ CorionX is using partners bridges to provide interoperability, fast, secure & cheap transactions and scalability
♦️ CorionX will provide the next generation of mobile payments: This will power cheap, fast, and highly scalable transactions within the community using CorionX, Stablecoins and other ERC 20 tokens.
♦️ CorionX creates the one platform for education, rewards the collaboration of the community and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement.
♦️ Staking without lockup: Holders of the CorionX utility token earn 2.5% quarterly, (10.38% APY) staking rewards without needing to lock up their assets. This is paid on the average CorionX balance held in the user’s ETH wallet, leaving them free to transact and benefit from the token’s utility without missing out on rewards.
♦️ Earning Yields in CeFi and DeFi: CorionX is looking to integrate Centralized Finance and Decentralized Finance solutions to provide easy to use access to mainstream users to earn yields and to extend CorionX utilites.
♦️ CorionX token has a wide range of use cases. It can be used for bounties and reward plans, membership fees, earning rewards, and a whole lot more.
♦️ CorionX token holders can earn discounts and benefits for holding and participating in the CorionX ecosystem.
CorionX (CORX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CorionX (CORX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CorionX (CORX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CorionX (CORX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CORX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CORX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CORX's tokenomics, explore CORX token's live price!
CORX Price Prediction
Want to know where CORX might be heading? Our CORX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.