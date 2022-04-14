CorionPlatform (CORXS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CorionPlatform (CORXS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CorionPlatform (CORXS) Information CORXS is a meme token championing DeFi's core values: fair launch, equal access, and decentralization. It is an experimental token designed to promote the original spirit of DeFi — fair launch, equal opportunity for all, and a truly decentralized environment. It serves as a playful yet principled initiative within the Solana ecosystem, with no VC backing, no pre-mine, and a 100% community-driven approach. CORXS aims to engage users not only through humor but also by encouraging participation in a transparent, inclusive, and censorship-resistant financial system. Official Website: https://corion.io/

CorionPlatform (CORXS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CorionPlatform (CORXS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.08K $ 18.08K $ 18.08K Total Supply: $ 999.74M $ 999.74M $ 999.74M Circulating Supply: $ 999.74M $ 999.74M $ 999.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.08K $ 18.08K $ 18.08K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

CorionPlatform (CORXS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CorionPlatform (CORXS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CORXS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CORXS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

CORXS Price Prediction Want to know where CORXS might be heading? Our CORXS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

