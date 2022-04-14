Coreto (COR) Tokenomics
Coreto (COR) Information
Coreto is a reputation-based research platform that bridges the interaction between projects, retail Investors, traders & much more, all based on a comprehensive trust & performance system.
Essentially, it’s a platform that utilizes both blockchain technology and a unique Trust and Performance algorithm in order for users to rely on when it comes to determining the performance and trustworthiness of content creators.
Coreto’s vision is to unite the blockchain communities. By using the cumulative opinion of experienced community members, people will have a better understanding of what and how blockchain projects are aiming to achieve, helping them make better-informed investment decisions.
Coreto (COR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coreto (COR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Coreto (COR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Coreto (COR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.