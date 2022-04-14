CoreStarter (CSTR) Tokenomics
CoreStarter is a cross-chain fundraising platform built on Solana with an NFT marketplace and high yield staking. Vision of CoreStarter is to support small investors and create true decentralization. CoreStarter intends to redefine the crowdfunding infrastructure by giving power to small investors. The narrative has always been empowering high yield investors and rewarding them hugely. This is common amongst a significant number of launchpads in the blockchain industry. It is not right, and these small investors are always at the disadvantage.CoreStarter has changed this by creating a model that rewards smaller investors a higher APY. This model is called the reverse algorithm. No more will investors with large holdings be given the highest APY. Long-term stakers alongside low token holders are rewarded for their loyalty. Low token holders have higher rewards to create a level playing ground for all investors.
CoreStarter (CSTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
CoreStarter (CSTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CoreStarter (CSTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CSTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CSTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
