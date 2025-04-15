CoreStarter is a cross-chain fundraising platform built on Solana with an NFT marketplace and high yield staking. Vision of CoreStarter is to support small investors and create true decentralization. CoreStarter intends to redefine the crowdfunding infrastructure by giving power to small investors. The narrative has always been empowering high yield investors and rewarding them hugely. This is common amongst a significant number of launchpads in the blockchain industry. It is not right, and these small investors are always at the disadvantage.CoreStarter has changed this by creating a model that rewards smaller investors a higher APY. This model is called the reverse algorithm. No more will investors with large holdings be given the highest APY. Long-term stakers alongside low token holders are rewarded for their loyalty. Low token holders have higher rewards to create a level playing ground for all investors.

Disclaimer

