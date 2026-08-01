What is the current price of Core Scientific xStock?

The live price of Core Scientific xStock (CORZX) is £14.8350370945590000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Core Scientific xStock positioned in the market?

Core Scientific xStock currently sits at market rank #4659, supported by a market capitalization of £90917.47919928240000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of CORZX?

The circulating supply of CORZX is 6128.7607482 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Core Scientific xStock?

During the last 24 hours, Core Scientific xStock traded within a range of £0E-15 (24-hour low) and £0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Core Scientific xStock from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Core Scientific xStock reached an all-time high of £21.8803900316670000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £14.5549916849250000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is CORZX trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Core Scientific xStock?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.