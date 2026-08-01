Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock Price Today

The live Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock (IEMGX) price today is $ 81.19, with a 2.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current IEMGX to USD conversion rate is $ 81.19 per IEMGX.

Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 258,217, with a circulating supply of 3.18K IEMGX. During the last 24 hours, IEMGX traded between $ 81.19 (low) and $ 82.86 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 164.83, while the all-time low was $ 29.97.

In short-term performance, IEMGX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +1.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 836.80.

Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock (IEMGX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 258.22K$ 258.22K $ 258.22K Volume (24H) $ 836.80$ 836.80 $ 836.80 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 258.22K$ 258.22K $ 258.22K Circulation Supply 3.18K 3.18K 3.18K Total Supply 3,180.280799094896 3,180.280799094896 3,180.280799094896

The current Market Cap of Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock is $ 258.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 836.80. The circulating supply of IEMGX is 3.18K, with a total supply of 3180.280799094896. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 258.22K.