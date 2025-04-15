COQ AI Price (COQAI)
The live price of COQ AI (COQAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 486.81K USD. COQAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key COQ AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- COQ AI price change within the day is -1.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 700.00M USD
During today, the price change of COQ AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of COQ AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of COQ AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of COQ AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.17%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-67.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of COQ AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.51%
-1.73%
+14.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
COQ AI is the companion token to COQ INU, created to take our memecoin ecosystem to the next level. Building on COQ INU’s foundation of art and community, COQ AI is here to grow and evolve. We’re working to make it smarter and better, training it on the amazing art from our meme artists and turning it into a truly creative, useful tool. It’s all about pushing boundaries and making COQ even stronger.
