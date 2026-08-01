Copper rStock Price Today

The live Copper rStock (CPERR) price today is $ 36.22, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CPERR to USD conversion rate is $ 36.22 per CPERR.

Copper rStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 494,087, with a circulating supply of 13.64K CPERR. During the last 24 hours, CPERR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 69,394,769, while the all-time low was $ 13.96.

In short-term performance, CPERR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 119.38.

Copper rStock (CPERR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 494.09K$ 494.09K $ 494.09K Volume (24H) $ 119.38$ 119.38 $ 119.38 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 494.09K$ 494.09K $ 494.09K Circulation Supply 13.64K 13.64K 13.64K Total Supply 13,640.254074861 13,640.254074861 13,640.254074861

The current Market Cap of Copper rStock is $ 494.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 119.38. The circulating supply of CPERR is 13.64K, with a total supply of 13640.254074861. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 494.09K.