Bonk refers to a series of comic-style memes in which meme characters such as Doge and Cheems get hit on the head with bats, hammers and other heavy objects, accompanied by the “Bonk” sound effect and clipart. The original image that spawned the meme depicts a Shiba Inu, named Copper. Bonk brings this humor on-chain, transforming the classic meme into a tokenized digital movement powered by community and culture.