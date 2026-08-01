Cooper Price Today

The live Cooper (COOPER) price today is $ 0, with a 17.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current COOPER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COOPER.

Cooper currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 178,275, with a circulating supply of 973.40M COOPER. During the last 24 hours, COOPER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COOPER moved -2.30% in the last hour and +71.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.26K.

Cooper (COOPER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 178.28K$ 178.28K $ 178.28K Volume (24H) $ 17.26K$ 17.26K $ 17.26K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 178.28K$ 178.28K $ 178.28K Circulation Supply 973.40M 973.40M 973.40M Total Supply 973,403,423.7147661 973,403,423.7147661 973,403,423.7147661

The current Market Cap of Cooper is $ 178.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.26K. The circulating supply of COOPER is 973.40M, with a total supply of 973403423.7147661. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 178.28K.