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The live CONX price today is 0.00373268 USD.CONX market cap is 3,758,176 USD. Track real-time CONX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live CONX price today is 0.00373268 USD.CONX market cap is 3,758,176 USD. Track real-time CONX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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CONX Price (CONX)

Unlisted

1 CONX to USD Live Price:

$0.00363648
$0.00363648$0.00363648
-0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CONX (CONX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:23:52 (UTC+8)

CONX Price Today

The live CONX (CONX) price today is $ 0.00373268, with a 3.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current CONX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00373268 per CONX.

CONX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,758,176, with a circulating supply of 1.01B CONX. During the last 24 hours, CONX traded between $ 0.00356079 (low) and $ 0.00387625 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.00356079.

In short-term performance, CONX moved +1.48% in the last hour and -9.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.22K.

CONX (CONX) Market Information

$ 3.76M
$ 3.76M$ 3.76M

$ 26.22K
$ 26.22K$ 26.22K

$ 7.46M
$ 7.46M$ 7.46M

1.01B
1.01B 1.01B

1,999,879,778.1998
1,999,879,778.1998 1,999,879,778.1998

The current Market Cap of CONX is $ 3.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.22K. The circulating supply of CONX is 1.01B, with a total supply of 1999879778.1998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.46M.

CONX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00356079
$ 0.00356079$ 0.00356079
24H Low
$ 0.00387625
$ 0.00387625$ 0.00387625
24H High

$ 0.00356079
$ 0.00356079$ 0.00356079

$ 0.00387625
$ 0.00387625$ 0.00387625

$ 1.4
$ 1.4$ 1.4

$ 0.00356079
$ 0.00356079$ 0.00356079

+1.48%

-3.49%

-9.24%

-9.24%

CONX (CONX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CONX to USD was $ -0.000135315567316635.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CONX to USD was $ -0.0007860001.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CONX to USD was $ -0.0016664213.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CONX to USD was $ -0.0000000304841582454.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000135315567316635-3.49%
30 Days$ -0.0007860001-21.05%
60 Days$ -0.0016664213-44.64%
90 Days$ -0.0000000304841582454-0.00%

Price Prediction for CONX

CONX (CONX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CONX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CONX (CONX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CONX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CONX will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CONX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CONX Price Prediction.

What is CONX (CONX)

CONX (Culture = Connect) is a next-generation Layer 1 Cultural Fintech Mainnet that bridges Web2 and Web3, connecting culture, finance, and technology into one trusted digital ecosystem. Designed for the AI and tokenized-asset era, CONX integrates Real World Assets (RWA), Security Tokens (STO), AI-generated content (AIGC), and intellectual property (IP) within a compliance-ready architecture that enables institutions, creators, and investors to participate safely in the digital economy. Through the CONX Pulse platform, users can issue, tokenize, and trade real-world assets transparently on-chain, while Vault, Origin, Nest, and Arena provide comprehensive infrastructure for digital asset management, IP registration, AI-powered creation, and creator-driven economies. Built on a foundation of trust, interoperability, and regulation-aligned governance, CONX connects TradFi and DeFi, enabling seamless capital movement across borders and industries. From Content to Capital – CONX connects every form of value.

CONX Vault A secure digital asset wallet and management solution that allows users to safely store and organize their assets within the CONX ecosystem. Built on advanced security infrastructure, Vault supports the reliable storage, transfer, and tracking of multiple asset types, including Real World Assets (RWA), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and digital tokens, ensuring safety and transparency across all transactions.

CONX Origin A property (IP) registration and tokenization platform that enables creators to establish, manage, and utilize their intellectual property on-chain. Origin provides a unified framework for IP registration, verification, and value tracking, allowing creators to transparently manage ownership and revenue while maintaining full control over their digital rights.

CONX Nest An AI-powered creative platform designed to support secondary creators and digital artists. Nest integrates and connects a broad range of AI tools and creative resources, enabling users to produce, refine, and expand their works into IP-based digital assets, thereby fostering continuous innovation within the CONX ecosystem.

CONX Arena A creative competition platform where creators across diverse fields can present, evaluate, and evolve their ideas and works. Through structured review and recognition processes, Arena promotes creative excellence and strengthens community engagement across the CONX creative economy.

CONX Pulse The core platform for Real World Asset (RWA) issuance and distribution, designed to ensure trust, transparency, and interoperability. Pulse enables users to issue, exchange, and manage tokenized real-world assets on-chain, forming a key foundation for open and compliant digital finance infrastructure.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CONX (CONX) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AppchainsGaming (GameFi)Gaming Blockchains

About CONX

CONX (Culture = Connect) is a next-generation Layer 1 Cultural Fintech Mainnet that bridges Web2 and Web3, connecting culture, finance, and technology into one trusted digital ecosystem. Designed for the AI and tokenized-asset era, CONX integrates Real World Assets (RWA), Security Tokens (STO), AI-generated content (AIGC), and intellectual property (IP) within a compliance-ready architecture that enables institutions, creators, and investors to participate safely in the digital economy. Through the CONX Pulse platform, users can issue, tokenize, and trade real-world assets transparently on-chain, while Vault, Origin, Nest, and Arena provide comprehensive infrastructure for digital asset management, IP registration, AI-powered creation, and creator-driven economies. Built on a foundation of trust, interoperability, and regulation-aligned governance, CONX connects TradFi and DeFi, enabling seamless capital movement across borders and industries. From Content to Capital – CONX connects every form of value. CONX Vault A secure digital asset wallet and management solution that allows users to safely store and organize their assets within the CONX ecosystem. Built on advanced security infrastructure, Vault supports the reliable storage, transfer, and tracking of multiple asset types, including Real World Assets (RWA), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and digital tokens, ensuring safety and transparency across all transactions. CONX Origin A property (IP) registration and tokenization platform that enables creators to establish, manage, and utilize their intellectual property on-chain. Origin provides a unified framework for IP registration, verification, and value tracking, allowing creators to transparently manage ownership and revenue while maintaining full control over their digital rights. CONX Nest An AI-powered creative platform designed to support secondary creators and digital artists. Nest integrates and connects a broad range of AI tools and creative resources, enabling users to produce, refine, and expand their works into IP-based digital assets, thereby fostering continuous innovation within the CONX ecosystem. CONX Arena A creative competition platform where creators across diverse fields can present, evaluate, and evolve their ideas and works. Through structured review and recognition processes, Arena promotes creative excellence and strengthens community engagement across the CONX creative economy. CONX Pulse The core platform for Real World Asset (RWA) issuance and distribution, designed to ensure trust, transparency, and interoperability. Pulse enables users to issue, exchange, and manage tokenized real-world assets on-chain, forming a key foundation for open and compliant digital finance infrastructure.

What is the live value of CONX today?

Today, CONX trades at £0.0027508418411385240000, experiencing a price movement of -3.49% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is CONX right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does CONX have today?

CONX holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has CONX traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between £0.0026241655109753970000 and £0.0028566474186678750000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for CONX?

A total of £-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret CONX's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Wallets,Osmosis Ecosystem,Gaming Blockchains,Gaming Platform,Appchains asset built on --, CONX's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CONX

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:23:52 (UTC+8)

CONX (CONX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

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