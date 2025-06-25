Convex Prisma Price (CVXPRISMA)
The live price of Convex Prisma (CVXPRISMA) today is 0.055154 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CVXPRISMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Convex Prisma Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Convex Prisma price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Convex Prisma to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Convex Prisma to USD was $ +0.0019617726.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Convex Prisma to USD was $ +0.0106564256.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Convex Prisma to USD was $ +0.02267583828550363.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0019617726
|+3.56%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0106564256
|+19.32%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02267583828550363
|+69.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Convex Prisma: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cvxPRISMA is tokenized vePRISMA. cvxPRISMA can be staked on Convex to receive a portion of the fees one would receive for staking their vePRISMA on Prisma Finance. Additionally, users staking cvxPRISMA may receive Convex native token CVX and Convex Prisma platform fees.
