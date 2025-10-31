Convergence (CONV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000352 $ 0.00000352 $ 0.00000352 24H Low $ 0.00000375 $ 0.00000375 $ 0.00000375 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000352$ 0.00000352 $ 0.00000352 24H High $ 0.00000375$ 0.00000375 $ 0.00000375 All Time High $ 0.251715$ 0.251715 $ 0.251715 Lowest Price $ 0.00000334$ 0.00000334 $ 0.00000334 Price Change (1H) +1.70% Price Change (1D) -2.83% Price Change (7D) -3.18% Price Change (7D) -3.18%

Convergence (CONV) real-time price is $0.0000036. Over the past 24 hours, CONV traded between a low of $ 0.00000352 and a high of $ 0.00000375, showing active market volatility. CONV's all-time high price is $ 0.251715, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000334.

In terms of short-term performance, CONV has changed by +1.70% over the past hour, -2.83% over 24 hours, and -3.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Convergence (CONV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.16K$ 14.16K $ 14.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.03K$ 36.03K $ 36.03K Circulation Supply 3.93B 3.93B 3.93B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Convergence is $ 14.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CONV is 3.93B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.03K.