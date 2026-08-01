Constellation Energy Corporation xStock Price Today

The live Constellation Energy Corporation xStock (CEGX) price today is $ 278.37, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CEGX to USD conversion rate is $ 278.37 per CEGX.

Constellation Energy Corporation xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 158,503, with a circulating supply of 569.41 CEGX. During the last 24 hours, CEGX traded between $ 278.35 (low) and $ 278.38 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 323.89, while the all-time low was $ 234.05.

In short-term performance, CEGX moved -- in the last hour and -0.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.27.

Constellation Energy Corporation xStock (CEGX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 158.50K$ 158.50K $ 158.50K Volume (24H) $ 37.27$ 37.27 $ 37.27 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 61.05M$ 61.05M $ 61.05M Circulation Supply 569.41 569.41 569.41 Total Supply 219,400.4563191168 219,400.4563191168 219,400.4563191168

The current Market Cap of Constellation Energy Corporation xStock is $ 158.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.27. The circulating supply of CEGX is 569.41, with a total supply of 219400.4563191168. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.05M.