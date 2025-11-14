Conspiracy Guy, an original handmade memecoin, centers on a character who discovers what he believes is the "truth" on BaseTube. The project’s mission is to build a vibrant ecosystem around this quirky figure, with ambitious plans to launch a cartoon show featuring his adventures. The show will be shared across platforms like Zora, Instagram, TikTok, and a forthcoming Base app, merging crypto culture with entertaining, narrative-driven content to engage a wide audience.