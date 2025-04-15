Conscious Token Price (CONSCIOUS)
The live price of Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) today is 0.117503 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 117.53M USD. CONSCIOUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Conscious Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Conscious Token price change within the day is +13.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Conscious Token to USD was $ +0.01406616.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Conscious Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Conscious Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Conscious Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01406616
|+13.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Conscious Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
+13.60%
+60.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In a world driven by hype, $Conscious is here to awaken the space, bridging Web3, self awareness, and community-driven vibes. No noise, just pure consciousness. Through the tools, insights, sessions, and discussions within our community, we’re launching our Mental Health-Oriented DeScience Program. This initiative will provide support to those in need through technology, resources, expertise, and funding. Sharing is caring.
