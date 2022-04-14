CONDO (CONDO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CONDO (CONDO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CONDO (CONDO) Information Condo is the world's first memetoken based on Real-World Assets, investing in Real-World Assets. At its core, Condo acts as an incubator, nurturing the development and expansion of pioneering RWA projects. The treasury’s investments will contribute to its growth, with aspirations to expand into tens of millions of dollars and establish strategic alliances with leading RWA projects. Official Website: https://condobase.io/ Buy CONDO Now!

CONDO (CONDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CONDO (CONDO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.13M $ 2.13M $ 2.13M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.13M $ 2.13M $ 2.13M All-Time High: $ 0.00080347 $ 0.00080347 $ 0.00080347 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004697 $ 0.00004697 $ 0.00004697 Current Price: $ 0.00021368 $ 0.00021368 $ 0.00021368 Learn more about CONDO (CONDO) price

CONDO (CONDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CONDO (CONDO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CONDO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CONDO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CONDO's tokenomics, explore CONDO token's live price!

