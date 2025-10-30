Concentric Industries (CONCENTRIC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00442362$ 0.00442362 $ 0.00442362 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -5.79% Price Change (1D) -25.27% Price Change (7D) +0.27% Price Change (7D) +0.27%

Concentric Industries (CONCENTRIC) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CONCENTRIC traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CONCENTRIC's all-time high price is $ 0.00442362, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CONCENTRIC has changed by -5.79% over the past hour, -25.27% over 24 hours, and +0.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Concentric Industries (CONCENTRIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 544.02K$ 544.02K $ 544.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 623.98K$ 623.98K $ 623.98K Circulation Supply 871.82M 871.82M 871.82M Total Supply 999,946,936.5288035 999,946,936.5288035 999,946,936.5288035

The current Market Cap of Concentric Industries is $ 544.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CONCENTRIC is 871.82M, with a total supply of 999946936.5288035. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 623.98K.