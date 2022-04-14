Concentrator (CTR) Tokenomics
CTR token is the governance token of Concentrator. CTR tokenomics work the same way as Curve’s ve tokenomics. CTR holders will be able to lock their tokens for up to 4 years to get veCTR, and the ve power of each lock will be determined by the amount locked and the remaining lock time left. veCTR bestows governance rights including the allocation of 50% of all Concentrator’s revenues, and depending on the outcome of the community vote, will likely earn most of that revenue. The maximum total CTR will be only 5,000,000 and all of those will be emitted by the end of the IFO (with 50% distributed to IFO farmers). CTR has no team or investor allotment, nor does it have any involuntary lockups or vesting. Locking CTR to get veCTR will be available within a few weeks of the IFO period for users to lock their CTR and begin directing and/or receiving platform revenue.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
