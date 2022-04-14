Conceal (CCX) Tokenomics
Conceal Network is a Private by Default decentralized blockchain with deposits paying interest, without the involvement of financial institutions, powered by 100% open source code. No one owns Conceal Network, everyone can take part.
Conceal Network enables untraceable and anonymous messaging, and a secure way to transfer funds. Using a distributed public ledger, the sender and receiver are kept anonymous, a key concern in a post Snowden world. Hackers cannot trace funds or messages when they are sent across public networks.
(₡CCX), the native coin of Conceal Network, is based on the Cryptonote protocol and runs on a secure peer-to-peer network technology that operates with no central authority. You control the private keys to your funds.
Conceal Network is accessible to anyone in the world regardless of their geographic location or status. The Conceal blockchain is resistant to any kind of analysis. All your ₡CCX transactions and messages are anonymous and Private.
Conceal Network avoids many Bitcoin concerns (e.g. technological, environmental impacts, reputation and security) and is an excellent Private alternative store of value.
Understanding the tokenomics of Conceal (CCX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CCX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CCX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
