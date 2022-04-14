Conan Meme (CONAN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Conan Meme (CONAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Conan Meme (CONAN) Information

Conan Token ($CONAN) is a crypto asset inspired by the legendary strength and determination of Conan, the Belgian Malinois who was a loyal companion to Trump.

Embodying resilience, loyalty, and leadership, $CONAN is designed to lead the pack in the digital asset space. Join the movement and unleash the power of the ultimate crypto guardian. The token is in memory of Conan, a true hero.

Join the Conan Community. This is History in the Making!

Conan Memes celebrate the spirit of courage, strength, and fun, bringing people together through the symbol “$CONAN” and its iconic artwork. These memes are meant for enjoyment and engagement, not for investment or financial purposes. GetConanMemes.com is not connected to any political cause, campaign, or governmental entity.

Official Website:
https://getconanmemes.com/

Conan Meme (CONAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Conan Meme (CONAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.31M
$ 1.31M
Total Supply:
$ 306.40M
$ 306.40M
Circulating Supply:
$ 306.40M
$ 306.40M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.31M
$ 1.31M
All-Time High:
$ 0.02065246
$ 0.02065246
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00350406
$ 0.00350406
Current Price:
$ 0.004248
$ 0.004248

Conan Meme (CONAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Conan Meme (CONAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CONAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CONAN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CONAN's tokenomics, explore CONAN token's live price!

CONAN Price Prediction

Want to know where CONAN might be heading? Our CONAN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.