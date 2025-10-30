Company (COMPANY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.96% Price Change (1D) -15.15% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Company (COMPANY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, COMPANY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. COMPANY's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, COMPANY has changed by -1.96% over the past hour, -15.15% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Company (COMPANY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 305.84K$ 305.84K $ 305.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 305.84K$ 305.84K $ 305.84K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Company is $ 305.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COMPANY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 305.84K.