Community Business Token Price (CBT)
The live price of Community Business Token (CBT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Community Business Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.20 USD
- Community Business Token price change within the day is -0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CBT price information.
During today, the price change of Community Business Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Community Business Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Community Business Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Community Business Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+7.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Community Business Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-0.10%
-0.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The CBT blockchain rewards program aims to have a decisive impact in multiple areas of existing loyalty programs. The platform will allow for the efficient use of a cryptocurrency token in the markets without needing a significant overhaul of the existing financial infrastructure. It also allows businesses to eliminate the liability of unredeemed reward points. CBT, as an emerging cryptocurrency, has a strong focus on enhancing micropayments. It is only a matter of time before all loyalty programs migrate to blockchain. The business rewards industry is changing swiftly, along with customer expectations. Customer pain points today will inform the innovations of the future. The CBT blockchain rewards program technology for loyalty programs will not only allow more businesses to explore the capabilities, it will also change the future of small businesses. DigitalFlyer® SA and CBT (Community Business Token) have successfully developed a B2C (business to customer) and B2B (business to business) digital marketplace with its own blockchain rewards token. The CBT token has been developed for any rewards program, making the implementation really simple and cost effective.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CBT to VND
₫--
|1 CBT to AUD
A$--
|1 CBT to GBP
￡--
|1 CBT to EUR
€--
|1 CBT to USD
$--
|1 CBT to MYR
RM--
|1 CBT to TRY
₺--
|1 CBT to JPY
¥--
|1 CBT to RUB
₽--
|1 CBT to INR
₹--
|1 CBT to IDR
Rp--
|1 CBT to KRW
₩--
|1 CBT to PHP
₱--
|1 CBT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CBT to BRL
R$--
|1 CBT to CAD
C$--
|1 CBT to BDT
৳--
|1 CBT to NGN
₦--
|1 CBT to UAH
₴--
|1 CBT to VES
Bs--
|1 CBT to PKR
Rs--
|1 CBT to KZT
₸--
|1 CBT to THB
฿--
|1 CBT to TWD
NT$--
|1 CBT to AED
د.إ--
|1 CBT to CHF
Fr--
|1 CBT to HKD
HK$--
|1 CBT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CBT to MXN
$--