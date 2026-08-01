Community Alliance Token Price Today

The live Community Alliance Token (COMAT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current COMAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COMAT.

Community Alliance Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 361,217, with a circulating supply of 698.99M COMAT. During the last 24 hours, COMAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00120444, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COMAT moved -0.59% in the last hour and -1.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.69K.

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 361.22K$ 361.22K $ 361.22K Volume (24H) $ 1.69K$ 1.69K $ 1.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 361.22K$ 361.22K $ 361.22K Circulation Supply 698.99M 698.99M 698.99M Total Supply 698,990,876.40266 698,990,876.40266 698,990,876.40266

The current Market Cap of Community Alliance Token is $ 361.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.69K. The circulating supply of COMAT is 698.99M, with a total supply of 698990876.40266. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 361.22K.