Communist Cat Price Today

The live Communist Cat (CCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current CCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CCAT.

Communist Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,410.87, with a circulating supply of 963.49M CCAT. During the last 24 hours, CCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CCAT moved +0.54% in the last hour and -10.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Communist Cat (CCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.41K$ 13.41K $ 13.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.41K$ 13.41K $ 13.41K Circulation Supply 963.49M 963.49M 963.49M Total Supply 963,490,592.554167 963,490,592.554167 963,490,592.554167

The current Market Cap of Communist Cat is $ 13.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CCAT is 963.49M, with a total supply of 963490592.554167. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.41K.