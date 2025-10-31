Comet Portfolio (COMET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00289967$ 0.00289967 $ 0.00289967 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.37% Price Change (1D) -6.14% Price Change (7D) +22.62% Price Change (7D) +22.62%

Comet Portfolio (COMET) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, COMET traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. COMET's all-time high price is $ 0.00289967, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, COMET has changed by +0.37% over the past hour, -6.14% over 24 hours, and +22.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Comet Portfolio (COMET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 73.09K$ 73.09K $ 73.09K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 73.09K$ 73.09K $ 73.09K Circulation Supply 999.78M 999.78M 999.78M Total Supply 999,777,506.9027954 999,777,506.9027954 999,777,506.9027954

The current Market Cap of Comet Portfolio is $ 73.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COMET is 999.78M, with a total supply of 999777506.9027954. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 73.09K.