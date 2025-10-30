Comcast xStock (CMCSAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 25.94 $ 25.94 $ 25.94 24H Low $ 29.25 $ 29.25 $ 29.25 24H High 24H Low $ 25.94$ 25.94 $ 25.94 24H High $ 29.25$ 29.25 $ 29.25 All Time High $ 34.79$ 34.79 $ 34.79 Lowest Price $ 25.94$ 25.94 $ 25.94 Price Change (1H) +1.93% Price Change (1D) -5.69% Price Change (7D) -7.39% Price Change (7D) -7.39%

Comcast xStock (CMCSAX) real-time price is $27.31. Over the past 24 hours, CMCSAX traded between a low of $ 25.94 and a high of $ 29.25, showing active market volatility. CMCSAX's all-time high price is $ 34.79, while its all-time low price is $ 25.94.

In terms of short-term performance, CMCSAX has changed by +1.93% over the past hour, -5.69% over 24 hours, and -7.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Comcast xStock (CMCSAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 174.66K$ 174.66K $ 174.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 969.55K$ 969.55K $ 969.55K Circulation Supply 6.40K 6.40K 6.40K Total Supply 35,546.76455512 35,546.76455512 35,546.76455512

The current Market Cap of Comcast xStock is $ 174.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CMCSAX is 6.40K, with a total supply of 35546.76455512. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 969.55K.