Collies Price (COLLIES)
The live price of Collies (COLLIES) today is 0.00030574 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 307.54K USD. COLLIES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Collies Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Collies price change within the day is +4.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the COLLIES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COLLIES price information.
During today, the price change of Collies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Collies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Collies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Collies to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Collies: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.66%
+4.44%
+35.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to $COLLIES, the pioneering community-driven token crafted for dog lovers everywhere, with a special place in its heart for fans of the intelligent and loyal Border Collie. $COLLIES is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a movement that unites the timeless values of loyalty, passion, and companionship with the limitless possibilities of blockchain innovation. In a world where technology and emotion often feel worlds apart, $COLLIES stands as a bridge, bringing together people who cherish their furry companions and those who believe in the transformative power of decentralized finance. At its core, $COLLIES is about celebrating the unique bond between humans and dogs. Inspired by the Border Collie’s legendary intelligence, agility, and devotion, our project seeks to create a digital ecosystem where every member feels valued, empowered, and connected. Whether you’re a lifelong dog owner, an NFT enthusiast, or a newcomer to the world of crypto, you’ll find a welcoming pack in the $COLLIES community.
Understanding the tokenomics of Collies (COLLIES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COLLIES token's extensive tokenomics now!
