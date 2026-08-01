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The live Collaterize price today is 0 USD.COLLAT market cap is 612,875 USD. Track real-time COLLAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Collaterize price today is 0 USD.COLLAT market cap is 612,875 USD. Track real-time COLLAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Collaterize Price (COLLAT)

Unlisted

1 COLLAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00062011
$0.00062011$0.00062011
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Collaterize (COLLAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:20:46 (UTC+8)

Collaterize Price Today

The live Collaterize (COLLAT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current COLLAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COLLAT.

Collaterize currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 612,875, with a circulating supply of 999.91M COLLAT. During the last 24 hours, COLLAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08975, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COLLAT moved +0.56% in the last hour and -16.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 158.67K.

Collaterize (COLLAT) Market Information

$ 612.88K
$ 612.88K$ 612.88K

$ 158.67K
$ 158.67K$ 158.67K

$ 612.88K
$ 612.88K$ 612.88K

999.91M
999.91M 999.91M

999,906,114.82039
999,906,114.82039 999,906,114.82039

The current Market Cap of Collaterize is $ 612.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 158.67K. The circulating supply of COLLAT is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999906114.82039. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 612.88K.

Collaterize Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.08975
$ 0.08975$ 0.08975

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.56%

-2.52%

-16.35%

-16.35%

Collaterize (COLLAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Collaterize to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Collaterize to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Collaterize to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Collaterize to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.52%
30 Days$ 0-33.88%
60 Days$ 0-41.06%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Collaterize

Collaterize (COLLAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of COLLAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Collaterize (COLLAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Collaterize could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Collaterize will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for COLLAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Collaterize Price Prediction.

What is Collaterize (COLLAT)

What Is Collaterize ($COLLAT)?

Collaterize is a platform focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) that integrates three primary components: a mobile application, a custom Layer 1 (L1) solution, and a Solana-based token. The project aims to provide an accessible, secure, and efficient method for converting tangible assets into digital tokens while democratizing tokenization and creating an inclusive financial ecosystem accessible even to users without prior blockchain knowledge.

Platform Components and Functionality Collaterize App: The Collaterize mobile application serves as the primary interface for users. It allows asset owners to initiate the tokenization process, manage their digital assets, and track transactions in real time. The app is designed with usability in mind, ensuring that both individuals and institutions can navigate the tokenization process with ease, regardless of their technical background.

Collaterize L1: In addition to the mobile application, Collaterize has developed its own Layer 1 solution. This custom-built L1 is specifically engineered to handle the requirements of asset tokenization, including secure recording and verification of asset data. By isolating the tokenization process from other blockchain operations, the L1 improves overall efficiency and security. It is an integral part of the platform, ensuring that tokenized assets are managed in a controlled environment.

Solana Token ($COLLAT): The token $COLLAT is deployed on the Solana blockchain. Solana was chosen for its low transaction fees and high-speed processing capabilities. The $COLLAT token is an essential element of the platform, linking the mobile app and the L1 solution through cross-chain mechanics.

User Benefits This cross-chain approach provides users with several distinct benefits:

Early Access to RWA Presales: Holders of $COLLAT gain early access to presale events for tokenized real-world assets. This benefit provides the opportunity to participate in asset tokenization before it becomes widely available.

Lower Transaction Fees on RWA Services: Users interacting with the Collaterize platform benefit from reduced fees when dealing with tokenized assets. This cost efficiency is designed to encourage greater user engagement and broader adoption of the platform.

Boosted RWA APY: The platform offers enhanced annual percentage yields (APY) for investments in tokenized assets. This incentive is structured to reward active participation within the ecosystem.

Governance and Community Involvement Collaterize emphasizes a community-driven approach. The platform provides a governance framework in which $COLLAT token holders can vote on proposals that affect future platform developments and protocol upgrades. This governance structure is intended to ensure that the direction of the project reflects the interests of its community.

Project Overview Launched by a team based in France, Collaterize combines traditional asset management with modern blockchain technology. The project aims to bridge the gap between physical assets and digital finance by providing a structured, transparent, and secure process for asset tokenization. At its core, Collaterize seeks to democratize tokenization and build an inclusive financial system that is accessible to everyone, regardless of their expertise in blockchain technology.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Collaterize (COLLAT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Layer 1 (L1)Pump.fun EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)

About Collaterize

What is today's price of Collaterize (COLLAT)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -2.52%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of COLLAT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of COLLAT is 999906114.82039, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Collaterize?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of COLLAT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Collaterize today?

The market capitalization stands at £451665.34323536250000, positioning Collaterize at rank #3105 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is COLLAT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Collaterize?

The recent price movement of -2.52% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Smart Contract Platform,Solana Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),Real World Assets (RWA),Pump.fun Ecosystem,RWA Protocol, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Collaterize

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:20:46 (UTC+8)

Collaterize (COLLAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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