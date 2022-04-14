Colend (CLND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Colend (CLND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Colend (CLND) Information Colend is a decentralized lending protocol on Core Chain, one of the fastest-growing BTC sidechain. BTCFi is transforming Bitcoin into a productive asset, allowing holders to earn yield through lending and staking while supporting Bitcoin's long-term security. With the BTCFi market representing less than 1% of the total crypto market cap, there is vast potential for growth. Colend innovates by its unique ve(3,3) governance model, giving users substantial influence over reward distribution. Official Website: https://www.colend.xyz/ Buy CLND Now!

Colend (CLND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Colend (CLND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 244.91K $ 244.91K $ 244.91K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 3.68M $ 3.68M $ 3.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.66M $ 6.66M $ 6.66M All-Time High: $ 0.334305 $ 0.334305 $ 0.334305 All-Time Low: $ 0.050523 $ 0.050523 $ 0.050523 Current Price: $ 0.066618 $ 0.066618 $ 0.066618 Learn more about Colend (CLND) price

Colend (CLND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Colend (CLND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CLND's tokenomics, explore CLND token's live price!

