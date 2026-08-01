Coldstar Price Today

The live Coldstar (COLD) price today is $ 0, with a 6.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current COLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COLD.

Coldstar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,914, with a circulating supply of 999.97M COLD. During the last 24 hours, COLD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COLD moved +2.19% in the last hour and -36.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Coldstar (COLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.91K$ 32.91K $ 32.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.91K$ 32.91K $ 32.91K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,969,898.216894 999,969,898.216894 999,969,898.216894

The current Market Cap of Coldstar is $ 32.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COLD is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999969898.216894. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.91K.