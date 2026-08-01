COLADA Price Today

The live COLADA (COLA) price today is $ 0, with a 13.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current COLA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COLA.

COLADA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 179,882, with a circulating supply of 999.86M COLA. During the last 24 hours, COLA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COLA moved +0.41% in the last hour and +19.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.52K.

COLADA (COLA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 179.88K$ 179.88K $ 179.88K Volume (24H) $ 1.52K$ 1.52K $ 1.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 179.88K$ 179.88K $ 179.88K Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,857,547.5116285 999,857,547.5116285 999,857,547.5116285

The current Market Cap of COLADA is $ 179.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.52K. The circulating supply of COLA is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999857547.5116285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 179.88K.