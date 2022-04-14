Coinye West (COINYE) Tokenomics

Coinye West (COINYE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Coinye West (COINYE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Coinye West (COINYE) Information

Coinye West is the oldest meme and most memorable memecoin in existence that pays homage to the world's oldest and most beloved meme.

With its iconic and recognizable face, Coinye West has captured the hearts of internet users for years. As the most popular meme in history, Trollface holds immense cultural significance and represents the essence of humor, satire, and internet culture.

Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Coinye West decided to create his own fairly launched, fully transparent coin: Coinye West – the one and only coin for all frens.

Official Website:
https://coinye.lol/

Coinye West (COINYE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coinye West (COINYE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 406.14K
$ 406.14K$ 406.14K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 879.55M
$ 879.55M$ 879.55M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 461.76K
$ 461.76K$ 461.76K
All-Time High:
$ 0.04538102
$ 0.04538102$ 0.04538102
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00027846
$ 0.00027846$ 0.00027846
Current Price:
$ 0.00046197
$ 0.00046197$ 0.00046197

Coinye West (COINYE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Coinye West (COINYE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of COINYE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many COINYE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.