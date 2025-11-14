CoinPouch (POUCH) Tokenomics
CoinPouch is a social crypto wallet platform that allows users to send, receive, and interact with cryptocurrency on the Solana network easily and quickly through social media. With a simple interface and social integration, CoinPouch combines the function of digital wallets with social communication experiences, making it easier for users to manage digital assets and transact in their community.
The main features of CoinPoinch include instant transfers, high security based on Solana blockchain, as well as integration with various social platforms to expand the use of cryptocurrency in daily activities. This project focuses on increasing the adoption of crypto by making it more easily accessible and used by the wider community.
CoinPouch (POUCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CoinPouch (POUCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POUCH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POUCH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
