CoinPays is a cutting-edge platform specifically designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency payments for businesses and organizations of all sizes. Our mission is to make accepting cryptocurrency as easy and accessible as possible, whether you're running an e-commerce store, a non-profit organization, or any other type of business. By offering support for over 30 different cryptocurrencies, we enable merchants to cater to a broader audience, thereby expanding their market reach. Our platform is built with a strong focus on security, speed, and cost-efficiency, ensuring that transactions are processed seamlessly with minimal fees. CoinPays also provides detailed analytics and reporting tools, helping businesses to track their financial performance and optimize their operations. Ultimately, our goal is to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital economy, making cryptocurrency payments a standard and hassle-free option for everyone.
Understanding the tokenomics of CoinPays (CPY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
