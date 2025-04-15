CoinEx Price (CET)
The live price of CoinEx (CET) today is 0.064609 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 174.15M USD. CET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CoinEx Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CoinEx price change within the day is +4.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.70B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CET price information.
During today, the price change of CoinEx to USD was $ +0.00272128.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CoinEx to USD was $ +0.0050124049.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CoinEx to USD was $ -0.0054828424.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CoinEx to USD was $ -0.02769625758111044.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00272128
|+4.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0050124049
|+7.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0054828424
|-8.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02769625758111044
|-30.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of CoinEx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+4.40%
+12.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Issued in January 2018，CoinEx Token（CET）is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.
|1 CET to VND
₫1,656.639369
|1 CET to AUD
A$0.10208222
|1 CET to GBP
￡0.04845675
|1 CET to EUR
€0.05685592
|1 CET to USD
$0.064609
|1 CET to MYR
RM0.28492569
|1 CET to TRY
₺2.45772636
|1 CET to JPY
¥9.2455479
|1 CET to RUB
₽5.31473634
|1 CET to INR
₹5.55766618
|1 CET to IDR
Rp1,076.81623594
|1 CET to KRW
₩91.77385405
|1 CET to PHP
₱3.68465127
|1 CET to EGP
￡E.3.29441291
|1 CET to BRL
R$0.37796265
|1 CET to CAD
C$0.08916042
|1 CET to BDT
৳7.84934741
|1 CET to NGN
₦103.70584417
|1 CET to UAH
₴2.66705952
|1 CET to VES
Bs4.587239
|1 CET to PKR
Rs18.1228245
|1 CET to KZT
₸33.45841674
|1 CET to THB
฿2.16957022
|1 CET to TWD
NT$2.09074724
|1 CET to AED
د.إ0.23711503
|1 CET to CHF
Fr0.05233329
|1 CET to HKD
HK$0.50071975
|1 CET to MAD
.د.م0.59827934
|1 CET to MXN
$1.2986409