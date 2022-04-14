CoinDesk DeFi Select Index (DFX) Information

The CoinDesk DeFi Select Index DTF tracks the CoinDesk DeFi Select Index (DFX), designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of some of the largest and most liquid digital assets classified in the Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”) Sector that meet certain trading and custody requirements.

Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. DFX is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.