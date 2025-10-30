CoinBuck (BUCK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00008792 24H High $ 0.00009147 All Time High $ 0.00055081 Lowest Price $ 0.00000853 Price Change (1H) -1.27% Price Change (1D) -2.00% Price Change (7D) -3.40%

CoinBuck (BUCK) real-time price is $0.00008795. Over the past 24 hours, BUCK traded between a low of $ 0.00008792 and a high of $ 0.00009147, showing active market volatility. BUCK's all-time high price is $ 0.00055081, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000853.

In terms of short-term performance, BUCK has changed by -1.27% over the past hour, -2.00% over 24 hours, and -3.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CoinBuck (BUCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 880.85K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 880.85K Circulation Supply 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CoinBuck is $ 880.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUCK is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 880.85K.