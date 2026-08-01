Coinbase Wrapped MEGA Price Today

The live Coinbase Wrapped MEGA (CBMEGA) price today is $ 0,03190861, with a 1,74% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBMEGA to USD conversion rate is $ 0,03190861 per CBMEGA.

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 551.462, with a circulating supply of 17,28M CBMEGA. During the last 24 hours, CBMEGA traded between $ 0,03095429 (low) and $ 0,03308101 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,172413, while the all-time low was $ 0,02831716.

In short-term performance, CBMEGA moved +%1,34 in the last hour and -%7,63 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 339,13K.

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA (CBMEGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 551,46K$ 551,46K $ 551,46K Volume (24H) $ 339,13K$ 339,13K $ 339,13K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 551,46K$ 551,46K $ 551,46K Circulation Supply 17,28M 17,28M 17,28M Total Supply 17.282.953,32345775 17.282.953,32345775 17.282.953,32345775

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Wrapped MEGA is $ 551,46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 339,13K. The circulating supply of CBMEGA is 17,28M, with a total supply of 17282953.32345775. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 551,46K.