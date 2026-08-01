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The live Coinbase Wrapped MEGA price today is 0,03190861 USD.CBMEGA market cap is 551.462 USD. Track real-time CBMEGA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Coinbase Wrapped MEGA price today is 0,03190861 USD.CBMEGA market cap is 551.462 USD. Track real-time CBMEGA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Coinbase Wrapped MEGA Logo

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA Price (CBMEGA)

Unlisted

1 CBMEGA to USD Live Price:

$0,03189479
$0,03189479$0,03189479
%0,001D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Coinbase Wrapped MEGA (CBMEGA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:20:02 (UTC+8)

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA Price Today

The live Coinbase Wrapped MEGA (CBMEGA) price today is $ 0,03190861, with a 1,74% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBMEGA to USD conversion rate is $ 0,03190861 per CBMEGA.

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 551.462, with a circulating supply of 17,28M CBMEGA. During the last 24 hours, CBMEGA traded between $ 0,03095429 (low) and $ 0,03308101 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,172413, while the all-time low was $ 0,02831716.

In short-term performance, CBMEGA moved +%1,34 in the last hour and -%7,63 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 339,13K.

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA (CBMEGA) Market Information

$ 551,46K
$ 551,46K$ 551,46K

$ 339,13K
$ 339,13K$ 339,13K

$ 551,46K
$ 551,46K$ 551,46K

17,28M
17,28M 17,28M

17.282.953,32345775
17.282.953,32345775 17.282.953,32345775

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Wrapped MEGA is $ 551,46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 339,13K. The circulating supply of CBMEGA is 17,28M, with a total supply of 17282953.32345775. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 551,46K.

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0,03095429
$ 0,03095429$ 0,03095429
24H Low
$ 0,03308101
$ 0,03308101$ 0,03308101
24H High

$ 0,03095429
$ 0,03095429$ 0,03095429

$ 0,03308101
$ 0,03308101$ 0,03308101

$ 0,172413
$ 0,172413$ 0,172413

$ 0,02831716
$ 0,02831716$ 0,02831716

+%1,34

+%1,74

-%7,63

-%7,63

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA (CBMEGA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped MEGA to USD was $ +0,00054451.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped MEGA to USD was $ -0,0089161239.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped MEGA to USD was $ -0,0137995006.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped MEGA to USD was $ -0,000000181151780844.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0,00054451+%1,74
30 Days$ -0,0089161239-%27,94
60 Days$ -0,0137995006-%43,24
90 Days$ -0,000000181151780844-%0,00

Price Prediction for Coinbase Wrapped MEGA

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA (CBMEGA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CBMEGA in 2030 is $ -- along with %0,00 growth rate.
Coinbase Wrapped MEGA (CBMEGA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Coinbase Wrapped MEGA could potentially see a growth of %0,00. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Coinbase Wrapped MEGA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CBMEGA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Coinbase Wrapped MEGA Price Prediction.

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About Coinbase Wrapped MEGA

What is the current market price of CBMEGA?

It's currently valued at £0.0235154204165830230000, reflecting a price movement of 1.73% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Coinbase Wrapped MEGA have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, CBMEGA shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for CBMEGA?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of CBMEGA. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Coinbase Wrapped MEGA?

It has traded between £0.0228121232183674470000 and £0.0243794342014643430000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of CBMEGA on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated CBMEGA is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coinbase Wrapped MEGA

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:20:02 (UTC+8)

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA (CBMEGA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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