Coinbase Wrapped LTC Price Today

The live Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) price today is $ 44.62, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBLTC to USD conversion rate is $ 44.62 per CBLTC.

Coinbase Wrapped LTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,627,419, with a circulating supply of 81.42K CBLTC. During the last 24 hours, CBLTC traded between $ 44.05 (low) and $ 44.78 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 135.04, while the all-time low was $ 30.22.

In short-term performance, CBLTC moved +0.38% in the last hour and -1.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.30K.

Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.63M$ 3.63M $ 3.63M Volume (24H) $ 37.30K$ 37.30K $ 37.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.63M$ 3.63M $ 3.63M Circulation Supply 81.42K 81.42K 81.42K Total Supply 81,415.67108149 81,415.67108149 81,415.67108149

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Wrapped LTC is $ 3.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.30K. The circulating supply of CBLTC is 81.42K, with a total supply of 81415.67108149. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.63M.