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The live Coinbase Wrapped LTC price today is 44.62 USD.CBLTC market cap is 3,627,419 USD. Track real-time CBLTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Coinbase Wrapped LTC price today is 44.62 USD.CBLTC market cap is 3,627,419 USD. Track real-time CBLTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Coinbase Wrapped LTC Logo

Coinbase Wrapped LTC Price (CBLTC)

Unlisted

1 CBLTC to USD Live Price:

$44.2
$44.2$44.2
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:19:48 (UTC+8)

Coinbase Wrapped LTC Price Today

The live Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) price today is $ 44.62, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBLTC to USD conversion rate is $ 44.62 per CBLTC.

Coinbase Wrapped LTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,627,419, with a circulating supply of 81.42K CBLTC. During the last 24 hours, CBLTC traded between $ 44.05 (low) and $ 44.78 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 135.04, while the all-time low was $ 30.22.

In short-term performance, CBLTC moved +0.38% in the last hour and -1.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.30K.

Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) Market Information

$ 3.63M
$ 3.63M$ 3.63M

$ 37.30K
$ 37.30K$ 37.30K

$ 3.63M
$ 3.63M$ 3.63M

81.42K
81.42K 81.42K

81,415.67108149
81,415.67108149 81,415.67108149

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Wrapped LTC is $ 3.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.30K. The circulating supply of CBLTC is 81.42K, with a total supply of 81415.67108149. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.63M.

Coinbase Wrapped LTC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 44.05
$ 44.05$ 44.05
24H Low
$ 44.78
$ 44.78$ 44.78
24H High

$ 44.05
$ 44.05$ 44.05

$ 44.78
$ 44.78$ 44.78

$ 135.04
$ 135.04$ 135.04

$ 30.22
$ 30.22$ 30.22

+0.38%

+0.75%

-1.01%

-1.01%

Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped LTC to USD was $ +0.330771.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped LTC to USD was $ -2.5657169300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped LTC to USD was $ +0.7964223800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped LTC to USD was $ -0.009078448462515.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.330771+0.75%
30 Days$ -2.5657169300-5.75%
60 Days$ +0.7964223800+1.78%
90 Days$ -0.009078448462515-0.00%

Price Prediction for Coinbase Wrapped LTC

Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CBLTC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Coinbase Wrapped LTC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Coinbase Wrapped LTC will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CBLTC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Coinbase Wrapped LTC Price Prediction.

What is Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC)

Coinbase Wrapped LTC ("cbLTC") is a token that is backed 1:1 by native Litecoin (LTC) held by Coinbase, meaning that for all cbLTC in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of LTC held in a secure custody solution (including cold storage) provided by Coinbase. Wrapped assets, like cbLTC, are transferable tokens that are redeemable for the underlying asset. Coinbase customers can unwrap cbLTC and redeem a corresponding amount of the underlying LTC simply by depositing the cbLTC into their Coinbase accounts. cbLTC is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, giving customers the option to tap into DeFi and unlock financial utility. cbLTC removes a key point of friction by allowing customers to use Litecoin they already hold in new ways onchain. cbLTC is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, so users can now tap into novel DeFi use cases like providing their LTC as liquidity to DeFi protocols, using it as collateral to borrow other crypto assets, or spending it as a payment method. Wrapped assets like cbLTC are a mature concept in the crypto world, helping to bring more liquid assets onchain and facilitate an expansive financial ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBase NativeDecentralized Finance (DeFi)

About Coinbase Wrapped LTC

What is the current price of Coinbase Wrapped LTC?

Coinbase Wrapped LTC is trading at £32.8832267838660000, representing a price movement of 0.74% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does CBLTC compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 0.74% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If CBLTC is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Coinbase Wrapped LTC performing compared to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Wrapped-Tokens,Base Ecosystem,Base Native tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Wrapped-Tokens,Base Ecosystem,Base Native segment, CBLTC demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Coinbase Wrapped LTC's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £2673268.52570830170000 positions CBLTC at rank #--, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £32.4631586694150000 to £33.0011406405540000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is CBLTC trading?

Coinbase Wrapped LTC has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact CBLTC's valuation?

With 81415.67108149 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coinbase Wrapped LTC

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:19:48 (UTC+8)

Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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