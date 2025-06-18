Coinbase Wrapped DOGE Price (CBDOGE)
The live price of Coinbase Wrapped DOGE (CBDOGE) today is 0.171355 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.30M USD. CBDOGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Coinbase Wrapped DOGE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Coinbase Wrapped DOGE price change within the day is -0.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.64M USD
During today, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped DOGE to USD was $ -0.0009725430095018.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped DOGE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped DOGE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped DOGE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0009725430095018
|-0.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Coinbase Wrapped DOGE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.79%
-0.56%
-13.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coinbase Wrapped DOGE ("cbDOGE") is a token that is backed 1:1 by native Dogecoin (DOGE) held by Coinbase, meaning that for all cbDOGE in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of DOGE held in a secure custody solution (including cold storage) provided by Coinbase. Wrapped assets, like cbDOGE, are transferable tokens that are redeemable for the underlying asset. Coinbase customers can unwrap cbDOGE and redeem a corresponding amount of the underlying DOGE simply by depositing the cbDOGE into their Coinbase accounts. cbDOGE is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, giving customers the option to tap into DeFi and unlock financial utility. cbDOGE removes a key point of friction by allowing customers to use DOGE they already hold in new ways onchain. cbDOGE is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, so users can now tap into novel DeFi use cases like providing their DOGE as liquidity to DeFi protocols, using it as collateral to borrow other crypto assets, or spending it as a payment method. Wrapped assets like cbDOGE are a mature concept in the crypto world, helping to bring more liquid assets onchain and facilitate an expansive financial ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CBDOGE to VND
₫4,509.206825
|1 CBDOGE to AUD
A$0.26217315
|1 CBDOGE to GBP
￡0.1268027
|1 CBDOGE to EUR
€0.1473653
|1 CBDOGE to USD
$0.171355
|1 CBDOGE to MYR
RM0.72825875
|1 CBDOGE to TRY
₺6.77023605
|1 CBDOGE to JPY
¥24.84818855
|1 CBDOGE to RUB
₽13.45993525
|1 CBDOGE to INR
₹14.7947907
|1 CBDOGE to IDR
Rp2,809.0979112
|1 CBDOGE to KRW
₩235.3766551
|1 CBDOGE to PHP
₱9.76209435
|1 CBDOGE to EGP
￡E.8.6294378
|1 CBDOGE to BRL
R$0.94073895
|1 CBDOGE to CAD
C$0.2330428
|1 CBDOGE to BDT
৳20.9464352
|1 CBDOGE to NGN
₦264.84457445
|1 CBDOGE to UAH
₴7.11637315
|1 CBDOGE to VES
Bs17.47821
|1 CBDOGE to PKR
Rs48.5414444
|1 CBDOGE to KZT
₸88.87669785
|1 CBDOGE to THB
฿5.5827459
|1 CBDOGE to TWD
NT$5.0652538
|1 CBDOGE to AED
د.إ0.62887285
|1 CBDOGE to CHF
Fr0.13879755
|1 CBDOGE to HKD
HK$1.3434232
|1 CBDOGE to MAD
.د.م1.56104405
|1 CBDOGE to MXN
$3.2523179