Coinbase Wrapped ADA Price (CBADA)
The live Coinbase Wrapped ADA (CBADA) price today is $ 0.174269, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.174269 per CBADA.
Coinbase Wrapped ADA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,452,480, with a circulating supply of 54.31M CBADA. During the last 24 hours, CBADA traded between $ 0.171254 (low) and $ 0.175421 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.072, while the all-time low was $ 0.138384.
In short-term performance, CBADA moved -0.05% in the last hour and -6.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 657.40K.
The current Market Cap of Coinbase Wrapped ADA is $ 9.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 657.40K. The circulating supply of CBADA is 54.31M, with a total supply of 54306419.432881. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.45M.
-0.05%
+0.42%
-6.62%
-6.62%
During today, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped ADA to USD was $ +0.00072226.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped ADA to USD was $ +0.0100100462.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped ADA to USD was $ +0.0133512360.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped ADA to USD was $ -0.00006415593324003.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00072226
|+0.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0100100462
|+5.74%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0133512360
|+7.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00006415593324003
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of Coinbase Wrapped ADA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Coinbase Wrapped ADA ("cbADA") is a token that is backed 1:1 by native Cardano (ADA) held by Coinbase, meaning that for all cbADA in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of ADA held in a secure custody solution (including cold storage) provided by Coinbase. Wrapped assets, like cbADA, are transferable tokens that are redeemable for the underlying asset. Coinbase customers can unwrap cbADA and redeem a corresponding amount of the underlying ADA simply by depositing the cbADA into their Coinbase accounts. cbADA is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, giving customers the option to tap into DeFi and unlock financial utility. cbADA removes a key point of friction by allowing customers to use ADA they already hold in new ways onchain. cbADA is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, so users can now tap into novel DeFi use cases like providing their ADA as liquidity to DeFi protocols, using it as collateral to borrow other crypto assets, or spending it as a payment method. Wrapped assets like cbADA are a mature concept in the crypto world, helping to bring more liquid assets onchain and facilitate an expansive financial ecosystem.
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What is the live value of Coinbase Wrapped ADA today?
Today, Coinbase Wrapped ADA trades at £0.12842956181975670000, experiencing a price movement of 0.41% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.
How volatile is CBADA right now?
The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.
What liquidity conditions does Coinbase Wrapped ADA have today?
Coinbase Wrapped ADA holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.
What price levels has CBADA traded within today?
Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between £0.12620762258279220000 and £0.12927854158791030000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.
What is today's trading volume for CBADA?
A total of £-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.
How should investors interpret Coinbase Wrapped ADA's risk level?
Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Wrapped-Tokens,Base Ecosystem,Base Native asset built on --, CBADA's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.
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