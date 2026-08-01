Coinbase Wrapped ADA Price Today

The live Coinbase Wrapped ADA (CBADA) price today is $ 0.174269, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.174269 per CBADA.

Coinbase Wrapped ADA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,452,480, with a circulating supply of 54.31M CBADA. During the last 24 hours, CBADA traded between $ 0.171254 (low) and $ 0.175421 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.072, while the all-time low was $ 0.138384.

In short-term performance, CBADA moved -0.05% in the last hour and -6.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 657.40K.

Coinbase Wrapped ADA (CBADA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.45M$ 9.45M $ 9.45M Volume (24H) $ 657.40K$ 657.40K $ 657.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.45M$ 9.45M $ 9.45M Circulation Supply 54.31M 54.31M 54.31M Total Supply 54,306,419.432881 54,306,419.432881 54,306,419.432881

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Wrapped ADA is $ 9.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 657.40K. The circulating supply of CBADA is 54.31M, with a total supply of 54306419.432881. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.45M.